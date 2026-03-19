Belgium in Brief: Disruptions and expectations

Credit: Belga

Bonjour, goeiemiddag!

With the weather as changeable as it has been in recent days, I hope you're enjoying the sun while it's here. To make sure the first burst of spring doesn't make you completely forget what’s happening in the world, you've got me, Maïthé Chini, bringing you the latest news straight into your inbox.

Today, we take a deeper look at the EU's proposal on Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) regulation – often referred to as 'Chat Control'. It aims to prevent child sexual abuse images online, including by establishing a framework that requires platforms to scan all users' private messages.

While everyone is in agreement on wanting to stop the spread of child sexual abuse, the debate is still a difficult one, as it pits this need against people's right to privacy. Find out what's happening here.

Meanwhile, over in the United Kingdom, an unprecedented surge in meningitis B cases resulted in the deaths of two young people and a wave of hospitalisations.

Experts are speaking of an "explosive" outbreak, with an "unprecedented" number of cases in a single weekend. Our reporter Isabella Vivian takes a look at the possibility of a similar health crisis emerging in Belgium.

Closer to home, traffic in Brussels will be disrupted today and tomorrow, as European leaders meet for a two-day summit in the European capital – mainly in and around the city's EU quarter. Find out all the details here.

Lastly, thousands of Muslims across Brussels, Belgium and the world who have been observing Ramadan since mid-February will break their fast at the end of the week to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

With the end of Ramadan just around the corner, our reporter Anas El Baye went out to ask some Brussels residents how they are preparing for the big day.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to email me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Eid Mubarak to all who celebrate!

Maïthé Chini

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

The debate around 'Chat Control' is complicated, as it pits the need to stop the spread of child sexual abuse images against the right to privacy. Read more.

Six people died from meningitis in Belgium last year. Read more.

An EU summit will disrupt traffic and public transport services in Brussels today and Friday. Read more.

Observed on the first day of the tenth month in the Islamic year, Muslims in Brussels are preparing for the day that marks the end of Ramadan. Read more.

Prime Minister Bar De Wever caused a stir last weekend with an interview in the newspaper L’Echo in which he called for a normalisation of relations with Russia. Read more.

"The normalisation of violence shocks me more and more," said Anderlecht Mayor Fabrice Cumps (PS) in response to the incident. Read more.

From fabulous free concerts on Mont des Arts to a New York-inspired walking tour of Ixelles, there's something for everyone this weekend in Brussels. Read more.