Police arrest fugitive drug lord

Credit : Belga

The Belgian federal police have arrested a fugitive in Wavre who had been sentenced to eight years in prison for leading a drug gang.

The individual had been convicted in absentia on 9 July 2025 for leading a criminal organisation and various drug-related offences, including importing, exporting, transporting, selling, possessing, and purchasing narcotics.

After he failed to appear before the court and refused to serve his sentence, the Office of the Public Prosecutor of Walloon Brabant requested assistance from the Federal police's Fugitive Active Search Team (FAST)

The FAST team tracked the fugitive down and arrested him on 11 March.

He has been handed over to the judicial authorities.