Former editor-in-chief suspended for using AI quotes

Peter Vandermeersch © de.morgen.be

The former editor-in-chief of De Standaard daily, Peter Vandermeersch, has been suspended for using AI-generated quotes in his writings, according to reports by the Dutch newspaper NRC.

Mediahuis, his employer, granted him a fellowship to research and raise awareness about the role of journalism in society. As part of this fellowship, Vandermeersch published newsletters, in which NRC discovered several fabricated quotes.

In a blog post, Vandermeersch admitted his mistake, saying, “I was not cautious enough.” He revealed that he used AI models, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google, while drafting his texts.

“I was excited about the potential of these tools and wanted to experiment extensively. Even I, with years of experience and knowledge, fell into the trap of hallucinations,” he remarked.

Following discussions with Mediahuis, Vandermeersch decided to temporarily suspend his fellowship activities.

Mediahuis confirmed the decision, stating, “We have strict rules for the use of AI, emphasising care, human oversight, and transparency. The failure to uphold these principles contradicts our standards and our promise to readers of reliable journalism.”

The company provided no further details about the suspension. “We are engaging in dialogue with Peter and will explore how such situations can be avoided in the future,” it stated.

Vandermeersch previously served as editor-in-chief of the Flemish daily De Standaard, and NRC Handelsblad in the Netherlands before transitioning to a role in Ireland in 2019. In 2022, he became CEO of Mediahuis Ireland, and his fellowship began last year.