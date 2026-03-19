Bishop of Antwerp announces plans to ordain married men

Bishop of Antwerp Johan Bonny. ©BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

The Bishop of Antwerp, Johan Bonny, has announced plans to ordain married men as priests by 2028.

Bishop Bonny stated in a pastoral letter published on Thursday that the number of single men willing to enter the priesthood “has fallen to almost zero.”

The question of ordaining married men emerges in every synodal dialogue among believers, said, adding that it was no longer a matter of whether the Church will take this step, but rather when and how it will do so.

The bishop described as “illusory” the idea that the Church could have a viable future without ordaining married men. He also pointed out that married priests already exist, particularly in Eastern Catholic Churches.

Bonny expressed his commitment to ensuring that by 2028, a number of married men will be ordained priests for his diocese.

As part of his vision, he plans to meet personally with suitable candidates and offer them a tailored training process which, he says, will be similar to that provided to other candidates for the priesthood.

In the coming years, he intends to discuss the matter with other Belgian bishops and the Vatican.