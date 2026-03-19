Co-founder of Italy's Lega party dies at 84

Former leader and founder of far-right party League (Lega), Umberto Bossi, smokes a cigar in the courtyard of Palazzo delle Stelline, after a meeting with newly elected League's parliamentarians, on March 9, 2018 in Milan. MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

Umberto Bossi, co-founder of Italy’s far-right ruling party Lega (League), has died at the age of 84 in a hospital in Varese, northern Italy, his party announced on Thursday.

Bossi founded the separatist Lega Nord (Northern League) party in 1989. The party later evolved into the right-wing populist Lega, which is now part of the Italian government in Rome.

His political career was closely tied to the rise of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, although the two often clashed.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described Bossi as a figure who shaped an important chapter in Italy’s history, crediting him with helping form the country’s first centre-right coalition, in a message on X.