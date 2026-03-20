Sunshine might fade away on Friday as clouds roll in across Belgium

People enjoying nice weather sit in a park as high temperatures from 17 to 19 degrees, are announced this week, in Brussels city center, Tuesday 03 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

After several days of bright, sunny weather, cloud cover is set to return on Friday, bringing slightly cooler conditions across the country.

Sunny intervals will alternate with cloudier spells, mainly due to mid and high-level cloud, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 10°C in the High Fens and up to 15°C in the plains and Belgian Lorraine.

Winds will be light to moderate, mostly from the north, while a sea breeze is likely to develop along the coast during the afternoon.

Skies will clear again into the evening and overnight, although fog, mist or low cloud may drift into northern areas from the Netherlands later in the night.

Overnight temperatures will fall to between 0°C and 5°C, with frost likely in Ardennes valleys where lows could drop to -5°C.