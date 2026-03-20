Belgium in Brief: Nuclear attraction

Credit: Belga/Wikipedia

Good afternoon and a happy Friday to you all.

Today you’ve got me, Katie Westwood, back in the Belgium in Brief hotseat giving you our take on the day’s news in Brussels and beyond.

As a committed woolly centrist, it pains me to say this, but that standard-bearer of the right, Charles de Gaulle, was a true strategic visionary.

In the current geopolitical context, his insistence on France developing strategic energy independence (as well as an independent nuclear deterrent) looks ever more prescient.

With close to 70% of its electricity sourced from the nuclear industry, France is in a far better strategic position than countries like Belgium, which remains hooked on fossil fuels sourced from overseas.

In 1990, around a third of Europe's electricity came from nuclear energy. Now, that share has fallen to around 15%. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently called the decision to phase out nuclear energy a "strategic mistake for Europe”, and it’s hard to disagree with that assessment.

As our Political Editor Maïthé Chini writes, with war raging in the Middle East, Belgium is frantically rowing back on previous efforts to dismantle its nuclear energy programme.

Earlier this week, the Flemish Government confirmed it is looking for four sites to build a new type of nuclear reactor, while the Federal Government now says it wants to play a leading role in the "energy of the future". Read all about this fascinating U-turn here.

Elsewhere, News Editor Ugo Realfonzo looks at recent developments in the US-EU trade deal. MEPs have praised the “significant improvement” of the draft text, including a tougher suspension clause, which will be activated in the event of threats against the territorial integrity of EU Member States.

I also wanted to draw your attention to the work of guest contributor Kristina Chetcuti, who has written a fun and informative piece on sensible health habits for women to adopt in their 30s, 40s and beyond.

As cruel old Father Time catches up with all of us, it makes sense to adapt our daily routines. I fully endorse Kristina’s message about flossing: look after your gums, kids – you’ll thank us later.

Talking of healthy habits, with spring officially arriving on Saturday, it’s the perfect time for a wholesome walk in nature. Reporter Kosmos Khoroshavin has written a lovely piece to inspire you to get outside and enjoy a beautiful spring walk in Brussels.

Wishing you a wonderful weekend in the spring sunshine!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

After years of reluctance about investing in nuclear energy, Belgium has now seemingly made a complete U-turn. Read more.

A new "strengthened" version was passed by trade MEPs on Thursday, but some believe the EU should "resist attempts at blackmail". Read more.

The greenhouses will only open from 17 April to 10 May, so tickets are always in high demand. Read more.

Orban's attitude is “a flagrant act of disloyalty within the European Union,” said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Read more.

Ongoing energy markets disruption caused by the Middle East conflict is obliterating remaining arguments against fast and widespread adoption of clean energy Read more.

Do you ever wonder what you would tell your younger self if you had the opportunity to go back in time? Read more.

Here are five perfect spring walks for you to finally get out of your house and take advantage of the sunny weather. Read more.