Police seize €3.5-million cocaine shipment in Ghent

Seized cocaine bars. © france.alerte.com

Authorities in Ghent have intercepted a shipment of cocaine hidden on a bulk carrier from South America.

The discovery was made during a targeted inspection by the Federal Judicial Police (FGP) of East Flanders, Maritime Police, and Customs.

Officers found two bags containing 58 packages of cocaine while unloading a cargo hold filled with coal.

The narcotics weighed about 70 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of €3.5 million.

Prosecutors in East Flanders have launched an investigation into the criminal network behind the smuggling operation.

Officials say the case highlights the increasing use of alternative drug-smuggling routes by traffickers.

Ports like North Sea Port Ghent present unique challenges, as hidden contraband is harder to detect in bulk shipments compared to container traffic.

Targeted inspections require significant manpower and cannot rely entirely on scanning technology, which means checks must often be conducted randomly.