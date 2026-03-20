Volvo supplier Brose prepares to close its Ghent operations

Volvo supplier Brose has announced plans to shut down its operations in Ghent, affecting around 90 employees.

Brose manufactures door modules for cars, including electrical components, control buttons, mechanical parts, and wiring systems integrated into vehicle doors.

The Brose plant supplies components for the Volvo factory in the Port of Ghent, which produces models such as the XC40 and EX40. However, it did not secure contracts for Volvo’s latest EX30 model, putting further pressure on the site’s future.

The closure process is currently following the steps outlined under the Renault Law, which requires consultation and information procedures. Discussions between management and union representatives are underway.

Union leaders Els De Vos (ACV-CSC Metea) and Marc Staelens (ABVV Metaal) are leading the negotiations, supported by the site’s union delegates.

Temporary and interim workers will remain employed until the decision becomes final and the procedures are concluded.