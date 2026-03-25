Belgium to overhaul its military sites in new 10-year plan

Soldiers on a Griffon at the presentation of the Griffon's multi-role armoured vehicles of the Belgian Land Force, Monday 09 March 2026, in Arlon. Credit: Belga / Julien Warnand

Several regions in Belgium are set to have a larger military presence after the Belgian Council of Ministers approved the 'quarter plan' for its armed forces on 20 March.

Belgium will overhaul its military infrastructure in the next 10 years to support the Belgian armed forces' recruitment efforts, aimed at 40,000 active soldiers and 12,500 reservists by 2040.

Minister of Defence Theo Francken (N-VA) has stressed that "a multi-billion-euro investment in new or refurbished military quarters across the country" will bring more jobs in the construction sector.

Investment will focus on East Flanders, West Flanders and Hainaut, while cyber and air defence capabilities will be distributed across Belgium. Investments will also be allocated to projects in the Brussels-Capital Region.

West Flanders will host a significant military presence, including missile and drone pilot training at Lombardsijde and combat units in Koksijde and Moorsele.

Asylum centres at defence ministry sites in Ypres and Helchteren will return to military use as logistics hubs once the current Fedasil concessions expire.

Belgium's Minister of Asylum and Migration, Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA), has also welcomed the plan.

"The Ministry of Defence has played its part in times of crisis, but it is time to return these sites. As the influx of asylum seekers decreases, we will phase out the reception facilities step by step," she wrote.

Fedasil has confirmed to The Brussels Times that the centre in Ypres, with a capacity for 375 people, will close by the end of 2026. The centre in Houthalen-Helchteren, with a capacity for 750, would close by 2034. Fedasil declined to comment on possible alternative accommodation solutions or the redistribution of residents.

Mixed reactions

The 'quarter plan' has received a mixed reception from local authorities.

Middelkerke mayor, Jean-Marie Dedecker (LDD), municipality which includes Lombardsijde, confirmed that there are talks of 800 to 1,300 extra soldiers coming to the municipality, reported VRT.

Dedecker supported the decision, saying he understood it was necessary to rebuild military strength.

"More military personnel mean young families and a livelier community. Then I’ll be one of the lucky mayors," he said.

The Aalter government also supported the Ministry of Defence's plans to develop Ursel into a "home base" for the training and maintenance of air defence units.

"It is a logical decision to further develop Ursel, since the army is already active here," Mayor of Aalter Mathias Van de Walle (CD&V/DU) said.

The development of an air defence centre in Ursel and maritime security in Zwijndrecht will "firmly put East Flanders on the map," chair of the Defence Committee and Councillor in Sint-Niklaas, Peter Buysrogge (N-VA).

"At the moment, some soldiers have to travel to Limburg to work for the army. That's a long way. Now that the army is operating closer to home, it could be an attractive employer for young people," he said.

Environmental concerns

Meanwhile, locals are concerned about the Drongengoedbos forest next to the military base close to Ursel.

Aalter residents have previously launched a 'Front for Drongengoed’ petition against military site construction in Ursel, citing environmental impact. The petition has gathered 12000 signatures since June 2025.

Mayors of Geel and Arendonk were also left disappointed. Arendonk had intended to convert its abandoned ammunition depot into a nature and recreation area, while Geel had plans for an SME zone, youth zone, and play forest. Defence ministry plans have scrapped those ambitions.

"We do understand the decision, given the geopolitical situation, but this is a missed opportunity for Arendonk," said Arendonk mayor Rob Blockx (Iedereen 2370).

However, Blockx said he will not appeal to the ministry's plans. "Some time ago, there was also talk of reactivating the military base in Arendonk, and I found out about it from the newspaper. This time, however, they did ring me in advance and gave me a clear explanation, so I have no complaints," he said.

Geel mayor Marlon Pareijn (CD&V) has called the decision to turn the local site into a central logistics hub for the military "unfortunate."

"A Provincial Spatial Implementation Plan (PRUP) has already been approved to change the destination of the domain, so we do have a lot of questions," Pareijn said.

Related News