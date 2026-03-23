New record number of inmates sleeping on Belgian prison floors

Illustrative image of the inside of a prison. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

A record-breaking 701 prisoners are sleeping on the floor in Belgian jails, according to the latest figures from unions, which warn of serious risks to staff, inmates, and public safety.

As of Monday, an additional 58 detainees were admitted to Belgian prisons compared to the previous week, with 57 of them having no bed to sleep on.

The issue is widespread, affecting 296 inmates across 10 facilities in Flanders, 238 inmates across 9 facilities in Wallonia, and 167 inmates at the Haren prison in Brussels.

This surpasses the previous record of 672 floor sleepers, reported on 15 December 2025.

The VSOA union described the situation as “an alarm signal,” urging immediate government action to address the crisis.

Union representatives emphasised that overcrowding compromises safety for both staff and inmates, with “explosive tensions, aggression, and unpredictable incidents” becoming everyday challenges for prison employees.

For detainees, cramped conditions, lack of privacy, and absence of basic comfort fuel frustration, conflicts, and aggression, making humane detention—required by national and international standards—impossible.

The unions also warned that the current conditions jeopardise rehabilitation efforts and increase risks to public safety, stressing the need for urgent structural solutions.

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