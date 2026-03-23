Police appeal for witnesses following Anderlecht shootings

A police operation in Anderlecht's 'Peterbos' neighbourhood © Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a shooting in Anderlecht, Brussels, on Thursday 19 March, in which a 43-year-old man was seriously wounded.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Rue Eloy and Boulevard de la Révision.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or seen any suspicious behaviour before or after it, or who may have CCTV footage to come forward.

Two other shooting incidents were reported on Thursday in the Brussels municipality, following a similar incident the previous evening.

Shots were first heard on Thursday at around 5.00 p.m., leaving one person injured in the neck and right arm on Chaussée de Mons.

Police were called out again shortly after midnight following gunfire on Rue des Colombophiles.

An altercation had already taken place on Wednesday evening in the Veeweyde neighbourhood, in which one person suffered a knife wound.

The police have not established any link between the various incidents.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the 19 March incidents to contact them via avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu or on the free hotline number 0800 30 300.