Belgium rushes to Moldova's aid after Russian attack

Deputy Prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot. © Belga

Belgium is providing emergency aid to Moldova via B-FAST after oil spilled into the Dniester River due to damage caused to a Ukrainian hydroelectric plant by Russian airstrikes.

This was announced by the Belgian Foreign Ministry on Monday evening.

The aid includes filter dams and purification reservoirs designed to prevent the spread of contaminated water.

The Dniester is a vital source of fresh drinking water for Moldova.

The pollution of the river poses severe risks to water supply, aquatic ecosystems, and the region’s overall water quality.

To prevent contaminated water from entering the distribution network, water supply in various areas was suspended on 20 March, after Moldova requested EU civil protection and international assistance.

Belgium is now sending equipment from its strategic reserves, such as filter dams and purification reservoirs, to address the water pollution crisis.

“This crisis is a direct result of Russian attacks that endanger not only infrastructure but also entire populations and ecosystems, which we strongly condemn,” said Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot.

“In parallel, we continue to invest in sustainable water supply solutions for Moldova, leveraging the expertise of Belgian enterprises,” Prévot added.