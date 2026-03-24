Thunderstorms expected in Belgium from Wednesday

Credit: Belga

While the weather will remain dry – albeit cloudy – on Tuesday, strong gusts of wind and even thunderstorms are possible from Wednesday, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI).

Tuesday will remain dry but with variable cloud cover, with maximum temperatures ranging between 12°C and 16°C. At the Belgian coast, it will be very windy, with gusts reaching up to 55 kilometres per hour.

From Wednesday, however, the weather will become very unsettled. Throughout the day, the country can expect rainshowers, locally with hail and even thunderstorms sometimes.

In the Ardennes, there may even be some snowfall in the evening. Temperatures will drop noticeably, with highs between 5°C and 9°C. At the coast, gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour are possible.

On Thursday, the weather will remain changeable, with showers and sunny spells alternating. In Flanders, the thermometer will barely reach 7°C, while strong winds will persist at the coast.

From Friday, it will become slightly warmer, but the chance of precipitation remains. Over the weekend, there will also be showers locally.