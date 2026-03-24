New Chinese airline operating at Brussels Airport

An Airbus A320 Neo plane of Air China prepares to land at the Capital International Airport in Beijing on November 19, 2025. Credit: Adek Berry/AFP/Belga

The Chinese airline Air China will now be operating passenger flights to and from Brussels Airport in Zaventem.

On Tuesday morning, the airline's first flight, from the Chinese capital Beijing, landed at Brussels Airport. From Thursday, flights from the Chinese city of Chengdu will follow.

Beijing is not a new destination for Brussels Airport; Hainan Airlines already operates on that route.

However, Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, is new. This metropolis in central China will become the fifth destination on the Chinese mainland in Brussels Airport's passenger network – after Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chongqing (operated by Hainan Airlines and Juneyao Air).

There are also flights between Brussels Airport and Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, operated by Cathay Pacific.