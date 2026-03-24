Parkinson's disease on the rise in Belgium, with over 65,000 patients

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Parkinson's disease is on the rise in Belgium, according to the Stop Parkinson's organisation. Today, Belgium has over 65,000 patients; by 2050, more than 25.2 million people worldwide are expected to be living with Parkinson’s.

In the run-up to World Parkinson’s Day on 11 April, the organisation Stop Parkinson’s warns that more than 65,000 people are currently living with Parkinson’s in Belgium – with over 6,000 new diagnoses each year.

Globally, too, the disease is affecting an increasing number of people. In 2021, an estimated 11.8 million people were living with Parkinson’s. That figure could rise to 25.2 million patients by 2050, an increase of 112%.

For Stop Parkinson, these figures are a clear warning sign. "The disease is increasing rapidly, affecting not only patients but entire families, and urgently requires more investment in scientific research," they said.

"The rising prevalence of people with Parkinson's can be explained, on the one hand, by an ageing population. On the other hand, environmental factors such as exposure to pesticides and air pollution also play a role,‘ explains Yann Vivier, a neurologist at ZAS Middelheim and a member of Stop Parkinson.

"Both at an individual and institutional level, avoiding exposure to harmful chemicals and promoting a healthy lifestyle appear to be very important objectives," he said.

Progress not fast enough

According to Stop Parkinson, more needs to be done urgently to combat the disease. "The disease affects the daily lives of patients, but equally those of their partners, children and immediate circle," they said.

"Behind every diagnosis, there is often a family that shares the practical, emotional and psychological consequences. Parkinson’s is therefore not just a disease of patients, but of entire families," the organisations said.

To mark World Parkinson's Month and World Parkinson's Day, Stop Parkinson is once again launching an awareness campaign. Among other things, Stop Parkinson is launching a radio advert on the VRT radio station from 30 March to 3 April.

The aim is to give research into the disease a boost. "Parkinson’s is on the rise, in Belgium and worldwide. But at the same time, hope is growing too. Science is evolving, insights are deepening and there are promising avenues."

"However, progress is not happening fast enough without additional resources. That is why we continue to fight for progress together with patients, families, doctors, researchers and donors," added Ivo De Bisschop, chair of Stop Parkinson and a patient advocate himself.

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