War weapons and police uniforms discovered during Brussels house searches
Credit: Brussels Federal Judicial Police

Last Tuesday, the Brussels Federal Judicial Police made seven arrests in connection to an investigation into a criminal organisation active in the international arms trade.

One of the people arrested worked as a security agent in the port of Zeebrugge who, according to a police statement, granted access to the port to export cocaine.

Around €2.5 million worth of cocaine was found. Credit: Brussels Federal Judicial Police

During the house searches, carried out in cooperation with French investigators and special units, police found 50 kg of cocaine, with a street value of €2.5 million, as well as around €800,000 in cash, weapons of war, small arms and police uniforms.

Various members of the criminal organisation that was targeted during the raids used the well-known SKY ECC devices, expensive custom phones equipped with special encrypted messaging services used by criminals in the Belgian underworld of kidnapping, money laundering, cocaine, and weapons trading.

The police discovered weapons as well as police uniforms. Credit: Brussels Federal Judicial Police

A total of seven people were arrested and brought before the investigating magistrate. Three of them were placed under arrest warrant and are in jail.

“The people linked to this case are not strangers to justice. One of them was living in Belgium under a false name and still has to serve ten years in prison in France,” the police statement read.

