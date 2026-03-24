Travellers camp on former warehouse site in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

A group of French travellers set up camp on Tuesday afternoon at the site of the former Makro warehouse on Bergensesteenweg in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, local authorities confirmed.

The landowner was alerted in the late afternoon when a large number of travellers arrived unannounced. Neighbours quickly notified the police, who intervened at the scene.

Following consultations with the mayor and police, the landowner decided to take legal action and request a court order for the group’s immediate eviction.

The matter has been referred to the magistrate’s court. However, although it is being treated as urgent, it is expected to take about two weeks.

In the meantime, the mayor, police, and landowner have imposed strict conditions on the travellers, and these will be closely monitored.

The police have also advised the public to remain vigilant, telling residents to report any suspicious behaviour by calling 101.

The former Makro site has been vacant since the chain’s bankruptcy in January 2023.

Redevelopment plans announced in September 2025 include a business park with office spaces, a new police station, a swimming pool, and retail stores repurposing the existing Makro buildings.