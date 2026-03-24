Public Health Commission approves key bills

Public Health and Social Affairs Minister Frank Vandenbroucke pictured during a plenary session of the Federal Parliament in Brussels. © BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM

The Belgian Parliament's Public Health Commission on Tuesday approved two key bills proposed by Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

One of the drafts allows the suspension of the national health insurance number of a person found to have committed billing fraud.

The other provision introduces a cap on medical fee supplements. Sector stakeholders are required to present a proposal on this matter to the government by 31 July 2027.

Vlaams Belang requested a second reading of the bills. The texts will therefore return to the commission before being scheduled for discussion in a plenary session of the Chamber.