Flemish writer Tijl Nuyts wins Boon Prize with debut novel 'Grondwerk'

Tijl Nuyts © de-lage-landen.com

Flemish writer Tijl Nuyts has won the Boon Literature Prize for fiction and non-fiction with his debut novel 'Grondwerk.'

The announcement was made on Tuesday evening during the awards ceremony at the Stadsschouwburg in Mechelen. The jury, chaired by Kurt Van Eeghem, praised the book as a “dense and original novel of ideas.”

“The novel critically examines the flaws of humanity and the city itself through the eyes of a naked mole rat that ends up in Brussels,” the jury report stated. “At the same time, it offers a surprising perspective on an alternative way of living.

"'Grondwerk’ delves deep, combining climate fiction with social critique and excelling in literary technique through its unique perspective and lyrical language.”

Other nominees included Lieselot Mariën ('Als de dieren'), Joris Van Casteren ('De mensheid zal nog van mij horen'), and Hans Depelchin ('De rode koe').

Van Casteren’s book was the only non-fiction work in the selection.

Nuyts will receive €50,000 and a silver signet ring designed by Jero Goudsmid.

The public prize for fiction and non-fiction went to Gaea Schoeters for her book 'Het geschenk.' This category received over 13,000 votes through media partners De Standaard and VRT. Schoeters will be awarded €5,000, supported by Davidsfonds and Gezinsbond.

The Boon Literature Prize, funded by the Flemish government, is now in its fifth edition. After being held in Mechelen this year, the award ceremony is set to move to Brugge (Bruges) next year, with Guy Cassiers chairing the jury.

Last year’s award in the fiction and non-fiction category also recognised a debut work, 'Oroppa' by Safae El Khannoussi from the Netherlands.