Higher excise duties on natural gas delayed in Belgium after key vote postponed

Prime Minister Bart De Wever and PS' Pierre-Yves Dermagne pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 18 June 2025. Credit: Belga

The Chamber decided to postpone consideration of its flagship programme bill, pending the opinion of unions and employers at the National Labour Council (CNT) on Wednesday.

A point of order tabled by the opposition Socialist Party (PS), calling for a postponement, was adopted unanimously. The Speaker of the Chamber, Peter De Roover (N-VA), adjourned the sitting immediately afterwards.

This legislative text contained two important provisions for the De Wever government: the capping of indexation and the entry into force of the tax shift on energy.

The programme law is submitted alongside the budget and regulates the implementation of budgetary agreements. In this case, it includes the cent index, an increase in excise duties on gas, heating oil and fuels, and a reduction in excise duties on electricity, VRT reports.

It is unclear how long the delay will last, with the vote possibly not taking place until after the Easter holidays. However, it is clear that the changes to excise duties on natural gas, heating oil and electricity that will not come into effect on 1 April.

'Amateurism'

"He who does nothing makes no mistakes," conceded Flemish nationalist MP Axel Ronse (N-VA). The group leader of the largest party in the majority indicated that the government had undertaken not to call for a final vote until it had received the opinion of the trade union and social partners.

The deadline for submitting this opinion is 31 March. If the Chamber has not received it by that date, the majority has indicated that it will put the programme bill back on the agenda as early as next week.

For the opposition, this way of working smacks of amateurism. The government sent its request for an opinion "at the last minute, just a few hours before our discussions began" in committee, emphasised PS group leader Pierre-Yves Dermagne.

"It’s beyond belief," said Sarah Schlitz (Ecolo-Groen). "If we take social consultation seriously, we must wait for their opinion," argued liberal MP Alexia Bertrand (Anders). Leftist Sofie Merckx (PTB) highlighted the importance of this bill, which notably provides for a planned increase in excise duties on gas.

In a statement released after the session, the PS described the episode as "a genuine breakdown in the way the government operates".

"This episode is doubly shocking – socially in substance and legally in form – and reveals a disorganised government, incapable of properly managing its own legislation but always in a hurry when it comes to making workers, pensioners and the middle classes foot the bill," Dermagne.

An opinion from the Central Economic Council (CCE) is also awaited. Several reforms provided for in the programme law were due to come into force on 1 April, but the bill can no longer be voted on before that date.

On 1 April, excise duties on natural gas and heating oil were due to rise. On 1 January 2027, it will be the turn of petrol and diesel.

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