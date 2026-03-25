Appeal for witnesses after Monday's bomb alert chaos at Brussels-Midi

Lot of people outside the station after a bomb alert in the Brussels-Midi railway station on Monday 23 March 2026. Credit: Belga/Olivier Maeterlinck

Police in Brussels are seeking witnesses who can provide information about the owner of a suspicious package found on Monday evening at Brussels-Midi, aboard a train travelling from Charleroi to Antwerp.

The package, a yellow-green plastic bag, was discovered in the luggage rack of carriage 32107 on train 4516.

This train departed Charleroi Central at 16:25 from platform 4 and stopped at Marchienne-au-Pont, Luttre, Nivelles, and Braine-l’Alleud. Police have declined to disclose the contents of the bag.

The discovery prompted the train to be halted and the Brussels-Midi station to be evacuated. On Monday, the station saw disruptions caused by three separate suspicious packages, leading to widespread delays across the country.

In total, train services accumulated 300 hours of delays, and 300 trains were cancelled by SNCB.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact authorities at the free number 08 30 300 or via email at avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu.