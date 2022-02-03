SNCB train attendants can now add ‘personal touch’ to announcements

Credit: © Belga

The possibility for SNCB train attendants to add a “personal touch” to their announcements has been part of official advice for a few weeks now.

This “practice” was already “implicitly authorised,” but it has now been officially communicated, in this case in a sheet containing a series of tips for the 2,500 or so train attendants, confirmed SNCB spokesperson Elisa Roux to the Belga News Agency.

This “personal touch” can, for example, consist of adding a first name to the announcement or sending greetings in the run-up to a holiday.

“But it can also be a wishing students luck with their exams or a good day to holidaymakers going to spend a day at Pairi Daiza,” Roux added to illustrate her point.

According to Roux, many train attendants have already made a habit of embellishing their announcements.