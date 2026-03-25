Carjacking in Brussels leads to high-speed police chase through Schaerbeek

Illustration image of police in Schaerbeek. Credit: Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck

A man was arrested on Tuesday evening following a carjacking in Neder-Over-Heembeek, a car chase, and a crash in Schaerbeek, the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police confirmed Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 22:40 when police were alerted to a violent assault during which the victim’s vehicle was stolen in Neder-Over-Heembeek.

As officers were heading to the scene, an anti-aggression patrol spotted a vehicle matching the description provided. When they attempted to stop the driver, he fled.

A high-speed chase ensued. At a junction in Schaerbeek, the driver lost control of the stolen vehicle, crashing into a hedge and safety barrier before the car came to a halt below the road level.

The driver then tried to escape on foot but was quickly apprehended by police and taken into custody.

Investigators conducted an initial inquiry at both the crash site and with the carjacking victim.

The public prosecutor was informed and ordered the police’s forensic unit to examine the scene, along with additional investigative measures.