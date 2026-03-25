Wednesday 25 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Meta, Google vow to appeal against addiction ruling

Wednesday 25 March 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Meta, Google vow to appeal against addiction ruling
Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

Meta and Google have announced plans to appeal a California court ruling on Wednesday that held them responsible for the depression of a young woman by designing their apps to be addictive and harmful to adolescents.

A 12-person jury in Los Angeles ordered both companies to pay $6 million (€5.19 million) in damages and interest. Meta was deemed responsible for 70% of the amount, while YouTube was accountable for the remaining 30%.

The initial damages were set at $3 million, but an additional $3 million was added in punitive damages.

The jury found Instagram’s owner Meta and YouTube negligent for operating a product that harmed children and teenagers, and failing to warn about those dangers.

The decision dealt a blow to the companies that have historically been shielded by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

It could set a precedent for thousands of plaintiffs in the United States who claim major platforms are fuelling a social network addiction epidemic.

A Meta spokesperson said the company would contest the ruling and file an appeal. Adolescent mental health is a very complex issue and cannot be attributed to a single application, the spokesperson added.

Google representative José Castaneda argued that the case demonstrated misunderstanding about YouTube which, he said, is a streaming platform that is responsibly designed, not a social media platform.

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