Thursday, February 3, 2022

Report comes under fire for claims about negative outcome of nuclear exit

Thursday, February 3, 2022
By  Lauren Walker
Report comes under fire for claims about negative outcome of nuclear exit
The security of Belgium's energy supply is expected to be compromised both after a partial and full nuclear exit. Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

A report published on Thursday, which warned that the closure of all nuclear power plants in Belgium could result in energy prices rising and possible blackouts, has been criticised by energy experts.

Belgium reached an agreement on the country’s exit from nuclear energy in December last year and decided to close all nuclear power plants by 2025. In March, the Federal Government is expected to make its final decision on the matter.

Research published on Thursday reported the potential impacts of complete closure, warning that this could put energy supplies under pressure and further increase the price of electricity, according to a simulation carried out by three researchers associated with the University of Antwerp (UAntwerpen).

However, these claims have now been criticised by energy experts for being incomplete and not including sufficient data, while one UAntwerp professor pointed out that the authors did not consult with the engineering faculty for their research.

Elia, Belgium’s Electricity System Operator, said the study was very brief considering it reported a major impact on the outcome (blackouts). “This study only models Belgium while our country is part of a European integrated system,” the company wrote in a statement to The Brussels Times.

Related News

“Additionally, no or insufficient account was taken of other planned energy plants, demand-side response, the development of the future European electricity grid (with additional interconnectors), the change in demand through electrification, adequacy criteria, simulation scarcity, the system under stress, etc..”

This was mirrored by energy expert Pieter Vingerhoets, who criticised the study on Twitter. “A study that does not simulate foreign electricity flows, that does not take into account the evolution of electricity demand, and that concludes that there is more or less chance of blackouts? I would not dare,” he wrote.

Reliance on gas imports

The decision to close all nuclear power plants followed weeks of lengthy and contentious discussions, including about the risk of causing energy shortages or price fluctuations, and the sacrificing of Belgium’s energy sovereignty.

The researchers stated in their report that the nuclear exit would result in Belgium being more reliant on gas plants, and therefore more susceptible to hikes in gas prices. They also argued that this would result in Belgium becoming more dependent on energy imports from abroad.

“Our results indicate that about a third of the electricity required on an annual basis will have to be imported. This creates a heavy dependence on our neighbouring countries.”

However, these concerns were taken into account during discussions; which is why the Capacity Remuneration Mechanism (CRM) was implemented, which accounts for the risks to ensure the security of the electricity supply.

The CRM allows businesses to bid to become integrated with Belgium’s energy supply chain and then receive support according to the energy capacity they bring.

Latest News

WHO explains possible endgame for the pandemic in Europe
Report comes under fire for claims about negative outcome of nuclear exit
Brussels tram passengers prevent kidnapping attempt of 12-year-old girl
US talks with France and EU amid tensions with Russia
Prosecutors probe cyber attack on Belgian ports
‘The last resort’: Uber brings Brussels taxi matter before Council of State
All of Europe now dark red on coronavirus travel map
Flemish vaccination centre will destroy 4,000 leftover Moderna vaccines
New explosion in Antwerp district of Deurne
ING sees profits soar in 2021 as savers are hit with high inflation
EU acts to extend Covid travel pass to summer 2023
‘World Freedom Convoy’ eyes Brussels as destination for massive trucker protest
Belgium makes €11 million in personalised vehicle plate fees
‘Extra efforts needed’: Belgium failing to achieve sustainable development goals

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.