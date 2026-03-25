US claims to have destroyed most of Iran’s weapons infrastructure

This screen grab obtained from video footage released by the US Central Command shows what it says is an Iranian ship as it is struck by a projectile "near the Strait of Hormuz" as part of 'Operation Epic Fury.' on 10 March. © US Central Command (CENTCOM) / AFP

The US military claims to have destroyed more than two-thirds of Iran’s weapons infrastructure, according to a video released by Centcom on X.

Centcom, the US command responsible for operations in the Middle East, stated that over 10,000 targets had been hit since the conflict began on 28 February, when the US and Israel launched a large-scale military campaign against Iran.

According to Centcom, the campaign’s goal is to ensure the Iranian regime can no longer project power beyond its borders.

Speaking in the video, Centcom's commander, Admiral Brad Cooper, reported that drone, missile, and ship-production facilities, as well as shipyards, have been heavily damaged. He added that two-thirds of these sites had been destroyed or rendered unusable.

The US also claims to maintain air superiority over Iranian airspace and to have destroyed 92% of Iran’s major warships.

Cooper noted that the military operation was “on track" to meet its objectives "or even ahead of schedule.”