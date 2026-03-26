Prosecution asks for 27-year prison term for cyber predator

Credit : Belga

A prosecutor in Charleroi has called for a 27-year prison sentence for a man accused of rape, sexual offences, online predation, and approaching two underage girls for sexual purposes.

The man, in his 40s, has two prior convictions related to sexual misconduct. He has denied the rape alleged by one of the victims, but admits contacting the minors via Snapchat.

On 24 May, the suspect was detained by police in Anderlues after the father of one victim stopped him. The parent had lured the man into believing he was meeting an underage girl he had chatted with online. When arrested, the man was found with a backpack containing a sex toy, condoms, and lubricant.

He was also considered a fugitive from prison, after failing to return to jail after a temporary release.

Three days earlier, the suspect allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl.

According to the lawyer representing the girl’s parents, the man had sent her explicit messages, including asking if she wanted to have sex and whether to use protection. While he admits approaching both underage girls online, he denies the rape charge.

The suspect, already convicted twice by the Mons Court of Appeal for similar offences, has been assessed with a 94% likelihood of repeating his offences, according to an expert evaluation.

The prosecution has requested the maximum sentence of 27 years in prison.

The defence has asked for acquittal on the rape charge and a probationary suspension for the other offences.

The court will deliver its verdict on 8 April.