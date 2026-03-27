How generous are Belgians with their money?

Credit: Andre Pain/AFP via Belga

Despite the ongoing cost of living crisis, people in Belgium remain generous with their money. Six in ten Belgians made donations to good causes in 2025, according to the Philanthropy Barometer released Thursday by the King Baudouin Foundation.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, donation levels have remained stable, both in terms of frequency and amounts given.

The majority of contributions are modest, with 65% of donors giving less than €250. Larger donations of €500 or more have declined, while mid-range contributions between €250 and €499 have significantly increased. Adjusted for inflation, the average donation amount has stayed consistent over time.

Dutch speakers more generous

Donor profiles reveal some variations. Dutch-speaking individuals donate slightly more on average than French-speaking ones, and highly qualified people give more than those with lower qualifications. Age also plays a role, with individuals over 35 more likely to donate than younger adults.

“The majority of donors gave as much as they did the previous year,” the Foundation noted. It added that donation increases were mainly driven by events such as disasters and crises in 2025, while decreases were attributed to donors’ worsening financial situations.

Health and medical research remain the top causes supported, mentioned by 64% of donors. These are followed by humanitarian actions and developmental aid (53%), and efforts to combat poverty and promote social justice (46%).

Tax incentives

Tax incentives continue to influence giving behaviour, with 63% of Belgians considering them an important factor. In 2025, the tax deduction for donations was reduced from 45% to 30%, potentially affecting donor behaviour. While 73% of donors said the reform won’t change their contributions, 18% indicated they might give less. Official data is awaited to confirm the impact.

Philanthropy’s role in society is viewed positively, with 81% believing it is essential and 78% seeing it as contributing to a better world. However, while more Belgians are drafting wills, the number including charitable donations dropped sharply from 23% in 2022 to 13% in 2025.

The Philanthropy Barometer is published every three years and includes two key components. The Philanthropy Index draws on data from sources such as the National Bank, FPS Economy, and FPS Finance. Meanwhile, the Philanthropy Climate relies on a survey by IPSOS of 1,000 Belgians.

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