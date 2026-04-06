The American nightmare: Why Belgium doesn’t need 'ICE on steroids'

"Belgium is not a serious country," claims convicted far-right agitator Dries Van Langenhove about Belgium's multiculturalism, arguing online in favour of a deportation policy in this country that would "make Trump blush".

But if "seriousness" is measured by financial responsibility and the protection of legal enterprise, the American model he praises has brought on violent assaults on regularised residents and the financial detriment of local businesses.

The American experience with high-intensity immigration sweeps has offered a brutal warning: when a state builds a machine designed for "ICE on steroids," it often impacts all citizens and the local economy.

As the EU grapples with shifting demographics and a complex migration landscape, a provocative proposal is gaining traction in far-right European political circles: the creation of a high-intensity deportation agency modelled after the United States’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

While supporters argue that tactics from the US playbook are essential for national sovereignty, critics point to recent American operations as a cautionary tale of economic disruption and social fracture.

The call for 'ICE on steroids'

Langenhove is not alone in wanting a European ICE; various far-right activists, organisations, and political parties are starting to go as far as to praise the Trump administration for their actions in the US.

But is this praise warranted? How did the crackdowns affect the legal migrants or the native population? To further explore the potential consequences for Europe if they choose to follow the US’s steps, The Brussels Times spoke with community members in the Twin Cities area in Minnesota, US, who had been affected by recent immigration enforcement raids.

'Operation Metro Surge' was an operation conducted by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, otherwise known as "ICE", whose stated purpose is to apprehend undocumented immigrants and deport them.

The operation consisted of 3,000 officers who were deployed in the Twin Cities Metropolitan area from 4 December 2025 to February 2026.

The results of the mission were over 4,000 arrests, but also 3 deaths: Alex Pretti and Renee Good, whose names are known across the world after being killed by ICE agents while protesting, and Victor Manuel Diaz, who died in ICE custody.

The effects on local businesses

"I didn't have workers for two months, because of ICE," said Kim, a mechanic who has run his own shop for over 20 years in Minneapolis.

Kim described how his employees, despite all having legal status in the US, were scared to come into work just because they are all from Latin America. He noted that he felt let down by the government because he went out of his way to ensure he was hiring workers who were either US citizens or had a residence permit with full legal rights to work.

Despite the 4th and 14th amendments seemingly in place to avoid racial profiling and unreasonable search and seizure, it seemed as though ICE acted with impunity in the Twin Cities Metro, throwing all normal law enforcement procedures out the window. “ICE was just looking for all people of colour, legal or not; they’ll throw you in the truck and ship you out to a detention facility,” Kim exclaimed.