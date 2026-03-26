Belgium in Brief: From one LEZ to another

Credit: Belga/Pexels

Good afternoon from Avenue Louise.

Katie Westwood here, back in the saddle to guide you through the best of the day’s news on The Brussels Times website.

Today, we’ve taken a break from talking about trash to tell you about the curious political impasse around fines for drivers of polluting vehicles in Brussels.

Since 1 January, Euro 5 diesel vehicles and Euro 2 petrol vehicles have been banned in the Brussels Low Emission Zone (often abbreviated to LEZ, which – to this gay lady – sounds like a hate crime).

Fearful of a backlash, authorities decided to give drivers a three-month grace period before imposing penalties. At the end of this month, that grace period will come to an end – meaning drivers of older vehicles will get walloped with hefty fines when driving through the LEZ.

Sticking to the planned timetable is proving to be a challenge for the newly-formed Brussels Regional Government. To avoid issuing excessive fines to people, they are looking for alternative solutions – including the introduction of an annual pass. Read all about it here.

Since she asked me if I was a boomer*, I am no longer on speaking terms with our Features Editor, Isabella Vivian. However, I will grudgingly concede that her series on dating in Brussels is well worth a read.

In today’s piece, Isabella looks at the use of dating apps and analyses why they are so addictive.

She argues that people are experiencing “vicious cycles” of app addiction, burnout and fatigue. It’s little wonder that users are experiencing fatigue when they swipe a staggering 22.11 profiles per minute on average.

But it seems the cycle can be broken. Isabella spoke to KU Leuven researcher Dr Femke Konings, who gave her some good advice on how to develop healthier habits when using dating apps.

To help you to get away from your phone and explore Brussels, I’ll leave you with a reminder to read our guide to what’s happening in the city this weekend.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

*For the record, I was born in 1986, not 1946.

Bye for now!

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Less than a week before new fines are supposed to be issued to owners of polluting vehicles, uncertainty remains over whether the penalties will be actually be enforced. Read more.

Dating has become "much faster-paced, visual, and swipe-based": people swipe a staggering 22.11 profiles per minute on average. Read more.

Belgium will enter 'summer time' this weekend, as the controversial biannual time change remains in place in Europe. Read more.

Temperatures will drop to between -5°C and 3°C on Thursday. Read more.

The number of complaints nearly doubled last year, from 233 in 2024 to 450 in 2025. Read more.

This marks the first ever direct night train to Berlin passing through the two Walloon cities. Read more.

From chocolate tastings, science and jazz concerts to documentaries, exhibitions or a good laugh, there is always something to do in Brussels. Read more.