Record number of jobs lost to bankruptcies in 2025

2025 was the worst year for bankruptcies since 2013. Credit: Tim van der Kuip/Unsplash

The number of jobs lost due to bankruptcies in Belgium rose last year to 34,238, an 11% increase on 2024, according to figures from the Fund for the Closure of Companies, FSO.

A total of 11,675 companies filed for bankruptcy, a historic record. Of these, 4,056 employed staff. The hospitality sector was hit hardest, losing 10,899 jobs, including the collapse of prominent businesses such as restaurant chain Lunch Garden.

Bankruptcies have been steadily increasing since the COVID-19 period, during which government measures had temporarily reduced closures. The FSO now anticipates that 2026 may bring another record in terms of job losses.

“At the beginning of this year, there were small signs of improvement, but given recent international developments, I would not draw positive conclusions just yet,” said Axel Delvoie, Deputy Administrator-General of the National Employment Office, RVA, which oversees the FSO.

The Fund for the Closure of Companies, part financed by employer contributions, supports workers affected by business closures. It can intervene when employers fail to meet financial obligations towards their staff.

Last year, the number of beneficiaries receiving compensation from the fund rose by 30% to 27,626. The total amount disbursed increased by 54%, reaching nearly €372 million.