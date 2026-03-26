Court bans Grok from publishing deepfake nudes without consent

This photograph taken on January 13, 2025 in Toulouse shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk. Credit: Belga / AFP

An Amsterdam court has banned social network X and Grok, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence assistant, from generating and sharing images of people undressed without their consent,.

The prohibition also applies to content related to child abuse.

Until Grok complies with the ban, X is prohibited from offering the AI assistant’s services in the Netherlands.

The lawsuit was brought by Offlimits, a Dutch centre specialising in online violence, after Grok introduced a feature allowing users to create hyperrealistic “deepfake” images of naked women and children based on real photos.

Grok and X said they aimed to combat such content by prohibiting it in their terms of service and implementing measures to block its creation and distribution.

However, the court noted that Offlimits had shown sufficient evidence of a reasonable doubt regarding the effectiveness of these measures.

As an example, the group managed to produce a video of an undressed individual using Grok shortly before the hearing, according to the court’s website.

The ban prohibits the networks from generating images of people residing in the Netherlands, and from creating or disseminating such images within the country.

Violating the ban will result in a fine of €100,000 per day, capped at €10 million.

Earlier on Thursday, the European Parliament approved an EU-wide ban on artificial intelligence services that undress individuals without their consent.

The measure passed with a decisive majority of 569 votes in favour and 45 against at a plenary session in Brussels.