Putin wants to hold UN Security Council meeting on Iran strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Belga / AFP

The United Nations Security Council is set to meet behind closed doors on Friday at Russia's request to discuss ongoing US and Israeli military actions against Iran.

Moscow called for the session following reported airstrikes by the United States and Israel, which it says targeted civilian infrastructure in Iran. A Russian representative confirmed the request.

Evgeny Ouspenski, spokesperson for Russia's permanent mission to the UN, said the strikes caused damage to facilities, including schools and healthcare centres.

The meeting will allow Council members to discuss the implications of the reported strikes and the evolving situation in Iran.