Belgium in Brief: Two worlds, one nation?

Credit: Belga

Hallo iedereen, bonjour à toutes et tous!

It's me, Maïthé Chini, delivering the latest news on The Brussels Times homepage straight to your inbox.

As a Flemish person who has often had to explain to her international friends and acquaintances that not everyone in Flanders votes for right-wing N-VA or far-right Vlaams Belang, the main story on our website is one that I found particularly interesting.

Flanders is often perceived as a right-wing region, while Walloon attitudes are expected to skew much more to the left – a perception that has lived in Belgium for decades, often with the election results to prove it.

However, a new study looks beyond the surface, and found that these stereotypes might not be true; from gender equality to immigration, attitudes remain surprisingly similar on both sides of the linguistic border.

So, where do the different election results come from? Find out here.

Also on our website today is a very interesting story by our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo, who took a look at the EU's controversial "deportation camps".

Yesterday, the new rules were passed in the European Parliament, despite loud protests from rights groups, which denounced the bill as an inhumane policy that denies EU countries the ability to uphold migrants' and asylum seekers' fundamental rights. Read what's happening here.

Thinking ahead to the weekend, our Features Editor Isabella Vivian compiled a handy list of the best bars in the capital, with contributions from the entire team. Whether you're looking for a cheap beer, a nice glass of wine or a fancy cocktail, we've got you covered.

For more news, keep an eye on our website!

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Au revoir, tot ziens!

Maïthé Chini

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Flanders is often called a right-wing region, while Walloon attitudes skew much more to the left. But, as research shows, it's not that simple. Read more.

The European Parliament has approved new rules for expelling undocumented migrants despite a lack of clarity on the controversial "return hubs". Read more.

From award-winning cocktails to €1 beers, Brussels' bar scene has it all. Cheers to that! Read more.

Dutch-speaking individuals donate slightly more on average than French-speaking ones, and highly qualified people give more than those with lower qualifications. Read more.

Spread over three floors, the former factor includes 10 bedrooms, four bathrooms and six toilets, alongside vast reception areas. Read more.

"No further information will be communicated at this stage in the interest of the investigation," police said. Read more.

Belgium could explore natural hydrogen reserves after a major find in France, with ministers calling it a potential energy "game changer". Read more.