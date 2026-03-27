Hundreds gather in Charleroi to mark 1886 workers' uprising

More than 300 people, mostly trade unionists, gathered Friday morning in Roux (Charleroi) to commemorate the bloody events that took place there in the spring of 1886, on Friday 27 March 2026. On March 26 and 27 of that year, 19 workers lost their lives during strikes and demonstrations that were harshly suppressed by the police and the army. BELGA PHOTO MATHIEU COLINET

More than 300 people gathered in Roux, Charleroi, on Friday morning to commemorate the deadly events of spring 1886, when 19 workers were killed during strikes and riots.

The unrest, which took place on 26 and 27 March, was met with heavy repression by police and the army.

In recent years, the events have been marked annually through ceremonies organised by a collective alongside the FGTB and CSC trade unions. The aim is to ensure this chapter of Belgium's labour history is passed on to future generations.

Speeches were delivered by several union leaders, including FGTB president Bert Engelaar and Fabrice Eeklaer, federal secretary of CSC Charleroi Sambre & Meuse.

Following the speeches, participants marched through the streets of Roux to honour those who lost their lives and their legacy.

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