Belgian ex-diplomat appeals referral to court over alleged involvement in war crimes in Congo

Étienne Davignon is Brussels Airlines Chairman of the board of directors. Here, pictured during a press conference. Credit : Belga/ Benoît Doppagne.

Etienne Davignon has lodged an appeal against a decision to refer him to the criminal court over alleged involvement in war crimes linked to the assassination of Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba.

On 17 March, the Brussels council chamber ruled that the former Belgian politician should stand trial before the criminal court in Brussels.

The case relates to alleged involvement in the killings of Patrice Lumumba, Maurice Mpolo and Joseph Okito on 17 January 1961.

Davignon's lawyer confirmed the appeal on Friday in comments to Belga news agency.