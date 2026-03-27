Flemish Government okays decree on fertiliser made from manure

Flemish Minister for Agriculture and Environment Jo Brouns, pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels © Belga/Jonas Roosens

The Government of Flanders has approved a decree allowing the use of renure, a fertiliser derived from animal manure, according to Agriculture Minister Jo Brouns.

Renure, short for “Recovered Nitrogen from manURE,” is a replacement for artificial fertilisers. It is produced from animal manure and poses no greater risk of nitrate pollution.

This innovation offers farmers a more circular method of managing fertilisers.

The European Union adjusted its regulations at the end of last year to make sure that renure is no longer legally classified as ordinary manure.

Minister Brouns highlighted how international tensions, such as those in Ukraine and the Middle East, have exposed vulnerabilities in reliance on imported artificial fertilisers.

“Just as with energy, we are far too dependent on imported fertilisers made using natural gas from countries like Russia," he said. "When disruptions occur, they immediately affect the prices paid by our farmers and consumers.”

The decree will now proceed to parliament, paving the way for its implementation by the government. “This is an absolute priority for us," Brouns added. "The sooner we put this into practice, the faster we reduce dependency in agriculture.”

Lode Ceyssens, president of the Boerenbond farmers’ association, welcomed the move. “Given the current context, this approval is particularly vital for the farming sector," Ceyssens commented. "Fertiliser prices based on nitrogen have doubled since late 2025.

"Renure provides no extra risk for ammonia emissions or water quality and reduces dependency on costly imports while mitigating price and production fluctuations. It’s a win for the environment, farmers, and consumers alike.”

The Boerenbond continues to advocate for the reintroduction of direct use of animal manure as a circular fertiliser in specific scenarios, a practice known as derogation.