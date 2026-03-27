Brussels Government U-turns on fines for owners of Euro 5 diesel and Euro 2 petrol vehicles

Credit: Belga

Fines for owners of Euro 5 diesel and Euro 2 petrol vehicles in Brussels will not be enforced from 1 April as previously planned, according to the city’s finance minister, Dirk De Smedt.

The enforcement delay stems from the absence of an operational legal framework, which the Brussels government has committed to developing.

These vehicles have been banned from driving in Brussels since January under previously agreed regulations.

Non-compliance with this ban could theoretically result in a fine of €350 per quarter, with a grace period in effect until 31 March.

Instead of adjusting the timeline for vehicle bans, the Brussels government plans to modify how penalties are enforced.

Under the proposed system, newly banned vehicles– excluding those from earlier phases – could be used upon payment of an annual pass set at €350, with a reduced fee of €200 for socially disadvantaged groups.

Environment minister Ans Persoons explained that the legal framework for this pass is being developed and is expected to take effect in January 2027.

Dirk De Smedt said that no fines will be imposed before the framework is operational and promised a wide-reaching communication campaign beforehand.