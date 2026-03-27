Police conduct extensive road safety operation in Walloon Brabant

Highway police logo pictured during a major control action by police, customs and inspection services in February 2026. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Over 100 police officers from ten local police districts in Walloon Brabant and the federal police carried out extensive road safety checks across the region on Friday, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This marked the first Full Integrated Police Actions (FIPA) operation this year in Walloon Brabant, with a focus on road safety. Officers from Wallonia’s Tax Service and Traffic Control Unit also participated.

During the eight-hour operation, checks included speed, drink-driving, drug use, vehicle documents, and tax payments.

In Nivelles and Braine-l’Alleud, drones were deployed to identify drivers using mobile phones.

Highway police monitored major roads and motorways, while railway police examined compliance with signage near level crossings.

A total of 12 checkpoints, including mobile units, were set up across the region, involving 107 officers from local and federal police departments.

Four similar FIPA operations are planned for 2026, each addressing a specific theme.

“The first was focused on road safety, which is a priority for both local and federal police,” said Division Commissioner Laurent Coucke, federal police coordinator for Walloon Brabant. “Our aim is to improve citizen safety and maintain a visible police presence.”

No major incidents were reported during the operation.

Full results are expected to be released over the weekend.