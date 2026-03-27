Standard & Poors confirms Belgian capital's A rating

Brussels region Minister Dirk De Smedt © BELGA PHOTO MARIUS BURGELMAN

Standard & Poor’s has confirmed Brussels-Capital Region's credit rating as an A with a negative outlook, according to Brussels Finance and Budget Minister Dirk De Smedt (Anders).

The rating reportedly shows that international financial markets still regard the Region as a reliable borrower, despite the challenging budgetary situation.

Minister De Smedt noted that Standard & Poor’s recognises the significant efforts made by the Region over the past year as an initial step towards achieving a balanced budget. However, the agency expects these efforts to continue until 2026.

While the confirmation of the rating is described by De Smedt as a cautious positive signal, he emphasised the importance of ongoing work to restore the Region’s finances.

“The confirmation of our rating by Standard & Poor’s is crucial. It shows there is confidence in the approach we have adopted," he said. "At the same time, the negative outlook sends a clear message: we need to keep working on financial recovery.”

The rating decision coincides with the Brussels Parliament approving the 2026 budget, which De Smedt sees as the starting point for a pathway to financial stability. The budget aims to control the deficit and achieve balance by the end of the legislative term.

Additionally, a new €250-million credit line from Deutsche Bank is regarded as another positive signal that boosts the Region’s liquidity and reflects renewed interest from financial markets in its economic soundness.

Reflecting on the situation, De Smedt stated: “A credit rating is not an end in itself but rather the targeted outcome of sound policy. What matters is step-by-step rebuilding of trust—among investors, partners, and, most importantly, the people of Brussels.”