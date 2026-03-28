Brussels Parliament approves 2026 budget

Brussels Minister Dirk De Smedt. © Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck

Brussels/Capital Region's Parliament approved the region’s 2026 budget on Friday evening, with the majority voting in favour and the opposition against.

The approval, which capped a plenary debate, marks the end of a prolonged period of administration using provisional twelfths.

A final tranche of provisional twelfths for two months was later approved with the same majority vote.

With its first full budget, the government of regional Prime Minister Boris Dilliès aims to reduce this year’s deficit to €957 million and pursue a trajectory towards a balanced budget by 2029.

However, the opposition criticised the budget for its lack of clarity, citing uncertainties in both expenditures and revenues.

During discussions, Budget Minister Dirk De Smedt (Anders) faced criticism from both opposition and coalition members for announcing that fines would not be issued from 1 April for vehicles subject to penalties under emissions standards.

Diesel Euro 5 and petrol Euro 2 vehicles were set to face fines of €350 from that date.

Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) said this announcement contradicted existing government agreements.

Alain Maron, former Environment Minister for Ecolo, condemned a delay that leaves affected vehicle owners in uncertainty.

Later Friday evening, lawmakers endorsed a new round of provisional twelfths for April and May to fund the Joint Community Commission, which oversees key areas such as child benefits, public welfare centres, and homelessness programmes, while awaiting a full budget for these areas.

Preparatory work for the Commission's independent budget, led by Economic Affairs Minister Laurent Hublet, is expected to conclude within three weeks.