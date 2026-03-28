Hundreds take part in housing-rights event in Brussels

An earlier housing rights event in Brussels. (Archive photo) © rbdh.be/

Hundreds of people gathered on Friday at the Beursplein in Brussels during a Housing Action Days event aimed at promoting the right to housing.

The event featured information stands on housing and tenants’ rights, as well as various speeches.

Housing Action Days are part of a global campaign taking place not only in Brussels and Wallonia, but across Europe and worldwide, according to Alexia Falisse from the Brussels Housing Rights Assembly.

“The goal is universal: we want decent and affordable housing for everyone,” Falisse said at the event, which was one of several initiatives addressing housing-related issues held throughout the week in Brussels.

On Saturday, an action focusing on rental prices is planned, targeting the rising cost of accomodation which, Falisse says, is outpacing incomes and making housing increasingly inaccessible, especially for the most vulnerable.

For Laurent d’Ursel, founder of DoucheFLUX and Badala, the challenge should be seen as a collective one.

While he acknowledges that there is a housing crisis in Brussels, he argues that the real problem lies in the lack of affordable housing.