Belgian arrested for attacking stag-doers abroad

Dutch police. Credit: Belga

A 27-year-old Belgian man was arrested on Saturday evening for attacking a group celebrating a stag party in Tilburg, leaving one person seriously injured.

The incident occurred around 23:00 at Pieter Vreedeplein, in the centre of the Dutch city. Police say the assault appeared to have no clear motive.

A 27-year-old man was knocked unconscious during the attack and suffered a broken jaw and the loss of a tooth. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Another member of the group sustained less severe injuries.

According to witnesses, the attackers were part of a group of men dressed in dark clothing who were “loudly roaming the streets.”

City surveillance cameras tracked the suspects after the attack. Police stopped a bus and detained the man suspected of carrying out the assault. He remained in custody on Sunday.

Related News