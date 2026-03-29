Union warns about negligence of public transport violence

20090508 - BERVERLO, BELGIUM: Illustration picture of the De Lijn flags and the logo, at the bus depot in Beverlo, Beringen, Friday 08 May 2009. The members of the socialist trade union ABVV-ACOD are on strike to protest against a CAO that was signed by the other trade unions. BELGA PHOTO YORICK JANSENS

A growing sense of complacency towards aggression in public transport is leading to fewer reports of incidents, according to ACV Public Services.

The union stated that only serious incidents or cases involving work-related injuries are being reported. In 2025, 2,028 drivers and inspectors from transport operator De Lijn were victims of aggression, marking a 12% decline compared to the previous year and a 30% decrease from 2019.

These numbers were shared on Sunday morning by Flemish Minister of Mobility Annick De Ridder in response to a query from N-VA Member of Parliament Bert Maertens. Later that day, however, ACV Public Services cautioned against drawing optimistic conclusions from the apparent drop in cases.

Jo Van der Herten, representing the union, argued that the figures reflect a selective interpretation. He pointed out underlying trends such as “incident reporting fatigue,” with employees believing their reports are not adequately addressed. This, he said, discourages them from reporting unless incidents are severe or result in absence from work.

The union also highlighted that fewer reports are being submitted by subcontractors employed by De Lijn. “It doesn’t mean they are less exposed to aggression,” Van der Herten explained, “but rather that the reporting process is more cumbersome for them.”

De Lijn is currently developing a digital reporting platform intended to streamline incident submission for subcontractor drivers, which could result in more accurate data and better follow-up procedures.

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