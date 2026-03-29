Portraits depicting Brussels terror victims vandalised

Banksy's French murals, including a tribute to victims of 2015 terror attacks. Reproductions at the Brussels Banksy museum. Credit: Kosmos Khoroshavin / The Brussels Times

An exhibition of portraits commemorating victims of the 22 March 2016 attacks in Brussels has been vandalised, Life for Brussels confirmed on Sunday.

The portraits, displayed in the Schuman neighbourhood, were found severely damaged, with some torn completely from their structures, the victims’ association stated.

The exhibition featured large portraits measuring two metres by two metres, highlighting the experiences and voices of the attack victims. Previously shown at the Federal Parliament, the portraits had been placed on the pavement near Schuman roundabout to coincide with the commemorative walk between the monument to terrorism victims on Rue de la Loi and the Résidence Palace.

A victim expressed heartbreak over the destruction, saying, “I can’t hold back my tears. I shiver from head to toe seeing these mutilated images… It’s as if we’ve been struck a second time. Seeing our faces thrown to the ground is unbearably violent.”

In response, a formal complaint was filed, and a police investigation is underway. Although the damage suggests deliberate vandalism, the association emphasised caution, awaiting official police findings before determining the exact nature of the incident.

The monumental exhibition, funded by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation with logistical support from the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, had an estimated cost of €20,000 to €30,000.

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