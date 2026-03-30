Chicken curry salad at Carrefour recalled due to possible presence of Listeria

Credit: Belga / Sophie Kip

Atelier Chicken Curry Salad sold at Carrefour stores has been recalled by the manufacturer company Janssen Geudens Foodservice over the possible presence of Listeria.

The company is recalling the product from consumers in consultation with the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FAVV).

The product has best-before dates of 30/03/2026 and 03/04/2026. The chicken curry salad was available for sale in various Carrefour stores from 17/03/26.

Consumers are advised not to eat it and to return it to the point of sale or to dispose of it.