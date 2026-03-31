Belgium will not postpone Peppol e-invoicing again despite calls from accountants

Credit: Unsplash / Vitaly Gariev

Belgium's Federal Government will not postpone the fines for companies that are not yet using the digital invoicing platform Peppol, despite calls to do so from the professional association for accountants (KVABB/CRECCB) and the self-employed organisation (NSZ/SNI).

As of 1 January 2026, all invoices between Belgian VAT-liable entities (self-employed people and businesses) have been required to be issued and sent electronically via Peppol, which allows automatic and electronic processing.

However, these entities were given a grace period to get their affairs in order by 1 April. Only from that date (tomorrow/Wednesday) will the government fine businesses that are not compliant.

Last Saturday, it was clear that just over 90% of VAT-liable businesses in Belgium are ready for Peppol, according to figures by the office of Federal Finance Minister Jan Jambon (N-VA).

"No postponement is planned," Jambon's spokesperson, Pol Van Den Driessche, confirmed to The Brussels Times.

"Technical issues will, of course, continue to be dealt with flexibly," he added.

The KVABB/CRECCB and NSZ/SNI met with Jambon on Monday morning, Van Den Driessche confirmed. "There will be further contact between the minister's office and the professional association."

Government itself not ready

Still, the KVABB/CRECCB and NSZ/SNI believe it is too early to start stricter checks.

"To be clear: we do indeed recognise the added value of the Peppol system when it comes to efficiency, transparency and combating fraud," said Ludo Van den Bossche, chair of the KVABB/CRECBB. "It is just a pity that the government itself is not yet ready."

Van den Bossche cited the Belgian Official Gazette, part of the Federal Justice Ministry, as an example. "They cannot yet send invoices via Peppol there; they can only receive them."

"We have heard they will not be ready until the end of June. It is a bit of a stretch to expect businesses to watch out for fines while the government itself is not yet in order."

Therefore, Van den Bossche suggests postponing the implementation deadline once again.

"It would be better to wait with the first fines until the government itself is in order," he said. "If the Federal Government says that it will not be possible until June, then the deadline should be set for June."

According to Van den Bossche, the fact that some companies are not yet ready for Peppol is usually not down to a lack of willingness. "Most of the problems lie with the software developers. Some of them apparently did not start adapting their software in time."

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