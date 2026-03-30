Man found dead in Charleroi-Brussels Canal

Charleroi, link between the Sambre and the Charleroi–Brussels Canal. Credit: Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0

The body of a man was found Monday morning in the Charleroi-Brussels Canal, near Rue de la Jonction in Marchienne-au-Pont (Charleroi), the Charleroi police confirmed early Monday afternoon.

Police are investigating the possibility of an accidental drowning.

Local police in Charleroi, firefighters, and emergency services responded to a call from a lock keeper who discovered a body in the Charleroi-Brussels Canal.

The Charleroi police confirmed that the body found in the water was that of a man born in 1975. "He had his identification on him and was not reported missing," they stated.