Man found dead in Charleroi-Brussels Canal

The body of a man was found Monday morning in the Charleroi-Brussels Canal, near Rue de la Jonction in Marchienne-au-Pont (Charleroi), the Charleroi police confirmed early Monday afternoon.
Police are investigating the possibility of an accidental drowning.
Local police in Charleroi, firefighters, and emergency services responded to a call from a lock keeper who discovered a body in the Charleroi-Brussels Canal.
The Charleroi police confirmed that the body found in the water was that of a man born in 1975. "He had his identification on him and was not reported missing," they stated.