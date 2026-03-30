New record high of inmates sleeping on floor in Belgian prisons

Dendermonde prison. Credit: Belga

A new record number of detainees are sleeping on the floor in prisons across the country, according to the latest figures from the trade unions released on Monday.

According to figures reported by the unions, there are a total of 710 inmates sleeping on the floor.

Compared to last Monday, 23 March, 10 detainees have been added to Belgian prisons. Of these, 9 are required to sleep on the floor.

In Brussels, 157 detainees in the Haren prison are forced to sleep on the floor.

In Flanders, 306 people currently have to sleep on the floor, distributed across 10 institutions. In Wallonia, across 9 institutions, there are 247 people sleeping on the floor.

This means that the record of 710 inmates currently has no proper place to sleep in Belgian prisons, surpassing the 701 people record of last week.

The trade union points out that the situation jeopardises safety not only for staff and inmates, but also for society.

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